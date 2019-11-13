12

EXO reveal Chanyeol's bonus teaser clips for 'Obsession'

EXO have revealed bonus teaser clips featuring Chanyeol for their 'Obsession' comeback!

The EXO members are facing their doppelgangers "X-EXO" for their comeback, and the below teasers give another look at Chanyeol's pink-haired punk persona and his artist persona in a black beret.

Stay tuned for more EXO teasers!

