EXO reveal Chanyeol's bonus teaser clips for 'Obsession'

EXO have revealed bonus teaser clips featuring Chanyeol for their 'Obsession' comeback!
The EXO members are facing their doppelgangers "X-EXO" for their comeback, and the below teasers give another look at Chanyeol's pink-haired punk persona and his artist persona in a black beret.
Stay tuned for more EXO teasers!
