CIX explores dark themes of societal pressure in comeback film series 'Hello, Strange Place'

[Trigger Warning: Suicide]

CIX has released the first episode of their new story film series.

In preparation for their comeback, the rookie boy group CIX revealed a video exploring dark themes of violence and suicide present among high school students. Titled 'Episode 01: Butterfly Effect', the episode deals with subjects undergoing bullying and depicts graphic scenes of students taking extreme measures in the face of societal stress.





From viewers, CIX is receiving varying comments addressing their bold move to realistically confront such dark issues.

CIX's second EP album 'Hello' will be released on November 19. Meanwhile, stay tuned for the next episode of 'Hello, Strange Place'.

