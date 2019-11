KARD's B.M and J.seph have dropped a street MV for their unreleased track "Inferno", prod. by B.M!

Fans who went to see KARD during the latest tour got to see B.M and J.seph perform the unit track live, and now, they can also enjoy a hip, stylish MV version, above. You can also catch a glimpse of moments from KARD's tour toward the end of the video!