Ahn Jae Hyun and Oh Yeon Seo play a dangerous children's game in first teaser for 'People With Flaws'

MBC's upcoming Wed-Thurs drama series 'People With Flaws' has revealed its first teaser, starring the lead couple Ahn Jae Hyun and Oh Yeon Seo!

The brief teaser clip begins in a field of lovely pink muhly grass, as Lee Kang Woo (Ahn Jae Hyun) and Joo Seo Yeon (Oh Yeon Seo) play a children's game, similar to 'Red Light, Green Light'. Despite Lee Kang Woo's cute aegyo every time she turns around, Joo Seo Yeon continues on with the game coldly, until Lee Kang Woo has advanced all the way up to the finish line. Before he can take her hand though, Joo Seo Yeon snaps Lee Kang Woo's wrist and warns, "Be careful, before your wrist goes flying!"

In 'People With Flaws', a woman with a deep hatred of handsome men named Joo Seo Yeon meets a man full of narcissism, Lee Kang Woo. They then overcome various misunderstandings and prejudices, finding true love. The series is set to premiere after currently airing drama 'Extraordinary You', this coming November 27 at 8:55 PM KST!

