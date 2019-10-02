1

BTS answers questions for 'Fishing for Answers' with 'The Hollywood Reporter'

BTS answered questions for 'Fishing for Answers' with 'The Hollywood Reporter'.

Along with their cover shoot for the American magazine, BTS sat down for a mini interview about their current favorite song, their favorite fan interaction, their dream collaboration, their biggest musical inspiration, and more. The boys give their responses as they pull questions out of a bowl and joke around with each other on set. 

Watch BTS's 'Fishing for Answers' interview above!

