Zico directly mentions Jung Joon Young and the golden phone scandal in his lyrics

Rapper Zico has directly addressed controversies involving him and the Jung Joon Young golden phone scandal in his new album 'THINKING part.1', which was released on September 30th.

Zico was indirectly tied to the complicated 'Burning Sun' scandals and chatrooms that eventually led to Jung Joon Young's arrest and imprisonment. He had previously mentioned the existence of a golden phone on a broadcast of 'Radio Star'.

During an episode of MBC's 'Radio Star' back in 2016, Zico revealed Jung Joon Young has a 'golden phone.' The rapper explained the phone is not a "regular cell phone" and it's only used for KakaoTalk messaging. He added, "It's only for emergency," and said, "There are many people there like a pokemon collection." At the time, people thought he meant many people in the contacts, but netizens are getting a different idea after Jung Joon Young's hidden camera issue came to light. Many netizens began to point fingers at Zico for being aware of the golden phone and its' contents.

However, Zico has continued to maintain that he had nothing to do with the scandal. One of his tracks, "Extreme", definitely seems to be attracting the most attention due to his direct reference to the gold phone, stating "I've never seen a video like that, swear to god".



What are your thoughts on Zico's song "Extreme"?