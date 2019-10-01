9

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 16 minutes ago

Zico directly mentions Jung Joon Young and the golden phone scandal in his lyrics

Rapper Zico has directly addressed controversies involving him and the Jung Joon Young golden phone scandal in his new album 'THINKING part.1', which was released on September 30th. 

Zico was indirectly tied to the complicated 'Burning Sun' scandals and chatrooms that eventually led to Jung Joon Young's arrest and imprisonment. He had previously mentioned the existence of a golden phone on a broadcast of 'Radio Star'.  

During an episode of MBC's 'Radio Star' back in 2016, Zico revealed Jung Joon Young has a 'golden phone.' The rapper explained the phone is not a "regular cell phone" and it's only used for KakaoTalk messaging. He added, "It's only for emergency," and said, "There are many people there like a pokemon collection." At the time, people thought he meant many people in the contacts, but netizens are getting a different idea after Jung Joon Young's hidden camera issue came to light. Many netizens began to point fingers at Zico for being aware of the golden phone and its' contents. 

However, Zico has continued to maintain that he had nothing to do with the scandal. One of his tracks, "Extreme", definitely seems to be attracting the most attention due to his direct reference to the gold phone, stating "I've never seen a video like that, swear to god"

What are your thoughts on Zico's song "Extreme"?

Ohboy696,317 pts 10 minutes ago
10 minutes ago

Great song, as expected. Reminds me of his old, raw tracks.

I said it before, and I'll say it again: the police would take him in for questioning, since everyone was talking about it. JJY had multiple phones. And Zico isn't dumb enough to mention something illegal on TV.

0

Nina14red2,286 pts 1 minute ago
1 minute ago

I think Zico should stop drawing people's attention to his possible connection to that phone. If the police aren't, why is he? I get that he is an artist and writing about his life experiences goes along with his artistry, and it is only natural to want to defend yourself. I think people who have already made up their minds about him aren't going to change how they feel and that Zico shouldn't even waste his time or energy with the matter anymore.

