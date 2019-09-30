Zico reflects on life in emotional music video for 'Person'

Zico has released a second music video for his new album 'Thinking'!

On September 30 KST, only hours after releasing the music video for "Daredevil," the rapper dropped a second music video for the song "Person," a song with lyrics dealing with the theme of loneliness. In the video, Zico is seen walking through a variety of dimly lit scenes, including a hospital, past a car accident, and a number of other different scenarios where the livelihood (and the subsequent death) of a person can be felt. Everyone in the video seems to not notice Zico at all as he makes his way through, adding an additionally eerie element to the song.







Check out the music video to "Person" above!