6

2

Music Video
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Zico reflects on life in emotional music video for 'Person'

AKP STAFF

Zico has released a second music video for his new album 'Thinking'!

On September 30 KST, only hours after releasing the music video for "Daredevil," the rapper dropped a second music video for the song "Person," a song with lyrics dealing with the theme of loneliness. In the video, Zico is seen walking through a variety of dimly lit scenes, including a hospital, past a car accident, and a number of other different scenarios where the livelihood (and the subsequent death) of a person can be felt. Everyone in the video seems to not notice Zico at all as he makes his way through, adding an additionally eerie element to the song.


Check out the music video to "Person" above!

  1. Zico
2 517 Share 75% Upvoted

1

She_her_her355 pts 50 minutes ago 0
50 minutes ago

Great sensitivity and reflective mood in the vocals - nice !!

Share

0

soum4,418 pts 41 minutes ago 0
41 minutes ago

Beautiful written song I love the lyrics and the beat change. I will add this to my playlist 👌

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Super Junior
Super Junior drops tracklist for 'Time_Slip'
9 hours ago   11   5,571
Ladies
LADIES' CODE To Make Comeback In October
15 minutes ago   0   62
Super Junior
Super Junior drops tracklist for 'Time_Slip'
9 hours ago   11   5,571

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND