Yang Hyun Suk returns home after his second, 14-hour long police questioning + briefly answers press questions

Former YG Entertainment head producer Yang Hyun Suk was seen attending his second police questioning between October 1 at 10 AM KST until October 2 at 12:10 AM KST for allegations of illegal overseas gambling - for approximately 14 hours.

After completing his 14-hour long questioning, Yang Hyun Suk briefly answered questions from press reporters present outside the police station. First, he stated, "I participated in the questioning diligently and answered all questions truthfully."

When asked, "Previously, it was reported that you admitted to allegations of gambling, but denied gambling habitually. What is your stance?" Yang Hyun Suk replied, "Rather than revealing my personal thoughts here now, I feel that it is more appropriate for the police to release an official statement."

Finally, to a question asking if he utilized any of YG Entertainment's earnings for his personal gambling, he responded, "This is not true."

Currently, Yang Hyun Suk is facing suspicions of illegal overseas gambling as well as illegal overseas money transfers. Meanwhile, back on September 20, police revealed that it was difficult to find evidence to prove that Yang Hyun Suk was involved in another ongoing investigation, for solicitation of prostitution. Police will be forwarding Yang Hyun Suk's case to prosecution as not guilty for his prostitution allegations.

