The talented boys of A.C.E are returning to the States for their brand new tour, 'Under Cover: Area U.S.'!

According to a teaser poster for A.C.E's latest tour below, the group will be stopping in a total of 10 cities in the U.S. from December 1-22. A.C.E will be partnering up with 'MyMusicTaste' once again for their 2019 U.S. tour, with more information coming very soon here!

Will you be seeing A.C.E in a city near you this December?