Watch TWICE member choose their favorite products in making film for their 'Kakao Friends' collab

'Kakao Friends' has officially launched their newest collaboration line with TWICE, on October 19!

In light of the launch of 'Kakao Friends TWICE Edition' goods both online and offline, the brand has also revealed a set of making films where the TWICE members talked about some of their personal favorite products.

Watch TWICE divided up into teams to explore 'Kakao Friends' goods like travel goods, living goods, and beauty goods, above and below! You can find 'Kakao Friend TWICE Edition' goods online via the brand's official website, here.