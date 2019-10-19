MC Mong reportedly returning with his 8th full album this month

According to reports on October 19, hip-hop musician MC Mong is gearing up for his comeback with the release of his 8th full album.

This will mark MC Mong's first full album in approximately 3 years, as well as his first music release in 2 years. Despite his controversy over illegally avoiding mandatory enlistment from 2010-2011, MC Mong's albums released in 2014 and 2016 topped various music charts upon release, indicating that the public's interest toward his music was still alive.

In addition to his upcoming album release, reportedly scheduled for October 25, MC Mong plans on holding a solo concert from October 25-26 at the Yes24 Live Hall in Seoul, officially marking his return to promotions.

