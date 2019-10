NU'EST will be making their first ever guest appearance on KBS2's 'Yoo Hee Yeol's Sketchbook'!

According to reports on October 19, NU'EST are scheduled to attend a recording for 'Sketchbook' this October 22, in light of their upcoming comeback with 7th mini album 'The Table' and title track "Love Me".



Fans can look forward to NU'EST's performance on 'Sketchbook' on the October 25 episode, airing on KBS2 at 12:10 AM KST.