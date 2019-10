The members of SuperM are live right now in Los Angeles, California, for a very special, premiere event Q&A in light of their debut mini album release!

Watch SuperM answer questions from fans as well as the press, just ahead of the premiere of their debut "Jopping" MV on October 4 at 1 PM KST, and the release of their 1st mini album 'SuperM' on October 4 at 6 PM KST!