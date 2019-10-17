Lovelyz's Kei reveals she has not experienced puberty yet + wants to collab with Jung Se Woon

On October 17, Lovelyz's Kei and solo artist Jung Se Woon appeared as guests of KBS Cool FM 'Jung Eunji's Gayo Plaza'.

While introducing songs that are personally meaningful to them, Kei revealed, "I gain energy if I'm worn out from my schedules," naming Bolbbalgan4's "Workaholic". DJ Eunji then asked Kei what hardships she endured in the past, to which Kei answered, "I've actually not experienced puberty yet. I'm an optimistic person, and I grew up with so much love from my parents," causing laughter.



Toward the end of the radio, a listener asked Kei whom she would like to collaborate with in the future. Kei shared, "I want to sing a duet with Jung Se Woon-nim," but when DJ Eunji's name also came up, Kei explained, "I would want Eunji sunbaenim to appear as the female lead in my MV."

