1 hour ago

TWICE announce 'TWICELIGHTS' world tour stop at Tokyo Dome via special teaser video

TWICE is heading to Tokyo!

On October 27 KST, the group announced that they would be bringing their 'TWICELIGHTS' world tour to Tokyo through a special announcement video.

According to the announcement, the Tokyo tour dates will be held at Tokyo Dome on March 3 and 4, 2020. The dates are the latest addition to their previously announced 'TWICELIGHT' Japan leg, which began this week in the regions of Hokkaido and Chiba.

Stay tuned for more news about TWICE's world tour, and check out the teaser above!

krell
16 minutes ago

(Trolling for LOLs) ... It is important to remember that KARA5 Group did 'PAVE THE WAY' in JAPAN for other Female K-pop Groups (TWICE Group , etc) that FOLLOWED BEHIND THEM in the JAPAN 'DOME CONCERT' strategy of EARNING a LOT of MONEY in JAPAN ... 😜 ... Okay , I have heard of BoA (Solo K-pop Idol) too ... (Article URL below , 2019.03.21) -->

https://www.billboard.com/articles/columns/k-town/8503514/twice-first-k-pop-girl-group-japanese-dome-tour

