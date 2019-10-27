TXT drop dance practice version of latest single 'Run Away'

TXT has dropped a special clip for fans!

On October 27 KST, the group revealed the dance practice version of "Run Away," the title track off their first full-length album 'The Dream Chapter: Magic.' In the video, the five members are seen in their practice room from previous dance practice videos, giving fans a closer look at the single's dynamic choreography.

Meanwhile, 'The Dream Chapter: Magic,' which came out on October 21 KST, topped iTunes' Top Album charts in 25 different countries upon its release, including the United States, Russia, Mexico, Brazil, and India.





Check out the practice video for "Run Away" above!

