Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 15 minutes ago

Boys Da Capo drop special unit debut album tracklist

Brand New Music's upcoming rookie unit Boys Da Capo (BDC) have unveiled their special single album tracklist, containing 2 songs plus instrumentals. 

BDC's special unit debut album contains title track "Remember Me" and second track "Da Capo", both composed and written by OUOW. The single album will be released this coming October 29. 

Meanwhile, Boys Da Capo consist of former 'Produce X 101' contestants Kim Si Hoon, Yoon Jung Hwan, and Hong Sung Joon. Are you looking forward to their unit debut?

