N.Flying reveal the making of 'Good Bam' MV

N.Flying have revealed the making of their music video for "Good Bam".

The band came back with "Good Bam", composed by leader Seunghyub, and their 6th mini album 'Yaho' earlier this month. The above behind-the-scenes video reveals what went into making N.Flying's fun night out in the MV. 

Check out N.Flying's "Good Bam" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.





Festizio148 pts 1 minute ago
N. Flying is just fun, period.

