AKMU took #1 with their track "How Can I Love the Heartbreak, You're the One I Love" on the October 26th installment of 'Show! Music Core'!



AKMU were up against Song Ha Ye with her song "New Love" and Heize with her song "Falling Leaves are Beautiful". Congratulations to AKMU!



Check out the performances posted by MBC below.



===



Super Junior





NU'EST



DAY6



N.Flying



1THE9



AB6IX



ATEEZ



ONEUS



ONF



Super Junior