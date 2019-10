NU'EST has released their tracklist for 'The Table'.

Their 7th mini-album includes 6 tracks: "Call Me Back", title song "Love Me", "One Two Three", "Trust Me", "All Night", and "If We Loved". All of the songs are composed and written in part by member Baekho, with of course Pledis Entertainment producer BUMZU on the tracks as well.

Check it out below. NU'EST will be back on the 21st at 6PM KST.