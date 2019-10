HOTSHOT/Wanna One's Ha Sung Woon lent his voice for OST Part.5 of JTBC's ongoing drama 'Joseon Marriage Agency', titled "Because of You".

Ha Sung Woon's "Because of You" serves as the theme song for 'Joseon Marriage Agency's male lead Ma Hoon (Kim Min Jae). The OST MV highlights Ma Hoon's change in heart as his feelings toward Gaeddong grow throughout the series.

Listen to Ha Sung Woon's soulful, melodic voice in his "Because of You" MV, above.