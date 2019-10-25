3

GOT7's Jackson shows off his fancy moves & ASMR in 'Titanic' MV feat. Rich Brian

GOT7's Jackson has dropped another surprise solo MV, this time for "Titanic" feat. Rich Brian!

Track #6 from his newly released 1st full album 'Mirrors', Jackson's "Titanic" feat. Rich Brian combines trendy hip-hop with a quiet hook reminiscent of ASMR! In the "Titanic" MV, Jackson brings out some of his fancy dance moves for the first half of the track, while Rich Brian joins in for a swim in a sinking car for the second. Watch above!

Also make sure to give Jackson's full 'Mirrors' album a listen via music streaming sites worldwide!

