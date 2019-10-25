Realtime debut rankings for MAMAMOO, AOA, Park Bom, Oh My Girl, Lovelyz, & (G)I-DLE's 'Queendom' final round singles revealed

On October 25 at 12 PM KST, the participants of Mnet's girl group competition program 'Queendom' simultaneously released their final round singles online via various music sites!
First, AOA released their first new single in approximately a year and 5 months, titled "Sorry". Oh My Girl released a new single titled "Guerilla", while MAMAMOO revealed an emotional single titled "Destiny". Lovelyz also released a sorrowful single "Moonlight", (G)I-DLE released "Lion", and finally, Park Bom revealed her newest single "No turning back, no going back, nowhere to go".
The 6 participating girl group teams of 'Queendom' will be performing their final round tracks live for the first time ever on next week's episode, airing on October 31. Ahead of 'Queendom's final round performances coming up, netizens have collected each single's realtime debut rankings on domestic music sites, which you can check out below:
Melon:
45. MAMAMOO
54. Oh My Girl
62. (G)I-DLE
63. Lovelyz
64. AOA
92. Park Bom
Genie Music:
7. MAMAMOO
10. Oh My Girl
17. Lovelyz
21. (G)I-DLE
23. AOA
36. Park Bom
Bugs Music:
2. Oh My Girl
3. MAMAMOO
4. (G)I-DLE
6. Lovelyz
10. AOA
14. Park Bom
FLO:
28. Oh My Girl
33. Lovelyz
34. AOA
35. (G)I-DLE
40. MAMAMOO
65. Park Bom
Log in to comment