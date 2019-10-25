Realtime debut rankings for MAMAMOO, AOA, Park Bom, Oh My Girl, Lovelyz, & (G)I-DLE's 'Queendom' final round singles revealed

On October 25 at 12 PM KST, the participants of Mnet's girl group competition program 'Queendom' simultaneously released their final round singles online via various music sites!



First, AOA released their first new single in approximately a year and 5 months, titled "Sorry". Oh My Girl released a new single titled "Guerilla", while MAMAMOO revealed an emotional single titled "Destiny". Lovelyz also released a sorrowful single "Moonlight", (G)I-DLE released "Lion", and finally, Park Bom revealed her newest single "No turning back, no going back, nowhere to go".

The 6 participating girl group teams of 'Queendom' will be performing their final round tracks live for the first time ever on next week's episode, airing on October 31. Ahead of 'Queendom's final round performances coming up, netizens have collected each single's realtime debut rankings on domestic music sites, which you can check out below:

Melon:

45. MAMAMOO

54. Oh My Girl

62. (G)I-DLE

63. Lovelyz

64. AOA

92. Park Bom

Genie Music:

7. MAMAMOO

10. Oh My Girl

17. Lovelyz

21. (G)I-DLE

23. AOA

36. Park Bom

Bugs Music:

2. Oh My Girl

3. MAMAMOO

4. (G)I-DLE

6. Lovelyz

10. AOA

14. Park Bom

FLO:

28. Oh My Girl

33. Lovelyz

34. AOA

35. (G)I-DLE

40. MAMAMOO

65. Park Bom