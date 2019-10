Boys Da Capo (BDC) have released an emotional album preview for their upcoming special single album, also called 'Boys Da Capo'.

Containing a total of two tracks including title song "Remember Me" and "Da Capo", Boys Da Capo's unit debut album will be out this October 29 at 6 PM KST. Judging by the album preview, the trio will be taking on a sensual, fall ballad mood for their debut sound. Listen for yourself above.