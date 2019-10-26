EXID's Solji sang "Night After Night" on the October 26th installment of 'Immortal Song'.



On the special for legendary singer Insooni, Solji covered Insooni's 1983 disco hit "Night After Night". Before her performance, the EXID member revealed how Insooni affected her, saying, "When I was not famous in the past, I coincidentally came across Insooni's performance of 'A Goose's Dream' on TV. She gave words of encouragement and told viewers how we shouldn't give up on our dreams before starting singing. Since then, I've felt gratitude whenever I see her, and I'm reminded of how comforted I was by her."



Solji then took the stage with her upbeat performance of "Night After Night". Though she won the round over Huh Gak, it was Miraclass that took the final win.



Watch Solji's performance and Insooni's original below.

