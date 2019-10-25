7

BTS reveal 'vertical version' of 'Make it Right' MV

BTS have revealed a 'vertical version' of their music video for "Make it Right".

BTS recently released a remixed version of "Make it Right" featuring Lauv, and they've now dropped a 'vertical' MV for fans to enjoy on their smartphones. The MV above features footage of the members off and on stage as they perform for fans.

Watch BTS's "Make it Right" vertical MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

DisplayName9752,269 pts 8 minutes ago 0
8 minutes ago

This is what this song deserves 💜

Kirsty_Louise7,946 pts 45 minutes ago 0
45 minutes ago

Very touching video. Make It Right was an absolute highlight at Wembley, seeing a stadium full of people holding up our banners was a wonderful moment. I love how they have made an entire MV of that. 💜

