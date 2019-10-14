BTOB's Hyunsik enters a sci-fi universe in cinematic MV for 'Dear Love'

BTOB's Hyunsik has released his very first solo album!



For his first mini album 'Rendez-Vous,' Hyunsik takes on a 'universe' theme, particularly the concept of making a connection and falling in love in space. The album contains six tracks in total, spanning genres like alternative rock and synth-pop.





Title track "Dear Love" fuses Hyunsik's smooth vocals with an alternative guitar sound. The video, which follows the album's sci-fi theme, follows the relationship between the idol and a woman he has met in space.



Meanwhile, Hyunsik has shown his skills as a songwriter for his group, having previously penned the BTOB singles "Missing You" and "Only One For Me."

