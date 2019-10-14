42

6

News
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

SM releases official statement regarding Sulli's death; asks press not to publish unconfirmed rumors

AKP STAFF

SM Entertainment has released an official press statement regarding Sulli's sudden passing.


On October 14 KST, a representative for the agency wrote: "We are sorry for having to deliver such sad and regrettable news. Sulli has left us."

"We cannot believe the current situation, and we are struck with grief," they continued, adding the request that articles containing unconfirmed rumors not be published out of respect of the grieving family.

The agency concluded their press statement by expressing their deep condolences.

  1. Sulli
  2. SM ENTERTAINMENT
13

joanner222,474 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Rest in peace Sulli, I’m sorry that the world has been so horrible to you. Be happy now ❤️❤️❤️

2

Shimieshimie159 pts 24 minutes ago
24 minutes ago

OMG its true 💔💔💔

She fought so hard . Rest well beautiful soul.

Damn!

