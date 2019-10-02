ATEEZ reveal what their group name was before ATEEZ + spoil the hook and point dance of their comeback title track

On the October 2 broadcast of Mnet's 'TMI News', ATEEZ members Hongjoong and Wooyoung appeared as guest panelists to give away a few key spoilers of their comeback title track!

First, the two ATEEZ members sang(?) a very brief spoiler of their comeback title track's hook line, which only confused the 'TMI News' MCs. Then, the two members also got up to demonstrate their comeback title track's "point choreography move", confounding the MCs even more! Jun Hyun Moo commented, "That's the dance I danced during one of my CFs!"

Afterward, Hongjoong and Wooyoung recalled their feelings when they first found out that they would be debuting as a team called ATEEZ. Wooyoung shared, "Actually, before we were ATEEZ, we had a different name. It was 'New World'." MC Jang Do Yeon remarked, "Who was going to be in charge of Lee Jung Jae?" (Actor Lee Jung Jae from 2013 film 'New World'), and Wooyoung tried his best to do an Lee Jung Jae impression.



Check out some clips from this week's 'TMI News' above and below!