Former B.A.P member Daehyun to come back with single produced by composer of 'Warrior' & 'One Shot'

Former B.A.P member Daehyun has unveiled the tracklist for his 1st solo single album, 'Aight'.

According to the tracklist, Daehyun's upcoming single album will contain two tracks total - title song "Aight" and "Bomb". In his title track "Aight", Daehyun will be partnering up once again with hit composer Kim Ki Bum, who wrote B.A.P's "Warrior" and "One Shot". Daehyun also took part in composing and writing the lyrics for his second track "Bomb", containing a message of empathy and healing.

Look forward to Daehyun's solo comeback with 'Aight', set for release on October 11 at 12 PM KST!