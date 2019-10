A.C.E is less than one day away from making their comeback!



On October 28 KST, the group released the highlight medley for their third mini album 'Under Cover: The Mad Squad,' featuring title track "Savage." The video introduces fans to snippets of each song on the album, including the 'complete version' of their previously released single "Take Me Higher."



Meanwhile, 'Under Cover: The Mad Squad' is set for release on October 29 KST.



Check out the full medley above!