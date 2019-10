NCT 127 is heading to Spain!

On October 28 KST, the group took to their social media to announce that they have been added to the lineup of artists scheduled to perform at the 2019 'MTV Europe Music Awards.' Other artists in the lineup include Dua Lipa, Sofia Reyes, Pablo Vittar, and Jhay Cortez.

Meanwhile, the 2019 'MTV Europe Music Awards' will air live on November 3 CET in Seville, Spain.