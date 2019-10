The boys of B.I.G are returning next week!

On October 28 KST, B.I.G revealed a group teaser image announcing their single album 'Illusion,' slated to be released on November 4 at 6 PM KST.

The comeback will be their first as a group since the release of 'Hello Hello' in 2017.

Stay tuned for more B.I.G comeback news!