AB6IX take a look in 'Blind for Love' MV teaser

AB6IX dropped their music video teaser for "Blind for Love".

In the MV teaser, the AB6IX members give the camera searing, sexy looks and show a bit of their choreography for the track. "Blind for Love" is the title song of the group's upcoming 1st full album '6IXENSE'. Lee Dae Hwi participated in composing the song, and Lee Dae Hwi, Lim Young Min, and Park Woo Jin wrote the lyrics.

AB6IX's "Blind for Love" drops on October 7 KST. Stay tuned for updates!   

