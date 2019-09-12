2

Watch Ji Chang Wook & Won Jin Ah wake up after being frozen for 20 years in latest 'Melting Me Softly' teaser

tvN's newest Sat-Sun drama series 'Melting Me Softly' has released another fun teaser, packed with great cameos to look forward to!

Starring male lead Ji Chang Wook and female lead Won Jin Ah, 'Melting Me Softly' tells the story of a man and a woman who take part in a 24-hour human freeze experiment. But due to an accident, they wake up 20 years later instead! 

You can definitely expect Ji Chang Wook and Won Jin Ah to suffer from some major mental disorientation when they wake up to realize 20 years have passed in the world, and all of the people they knew are now so much older than before. To add to this unique storyline, F.T. Island's Hongki, Cha Sun Woo, and Chae Seo Jin will be making special cameo appearances in 'Melting Me Softly' as the 20-years-younger versions of Lim Won Hee, Shim Hyung Tak, and Yoon Se Ah

Watch these stars and their perfect transformations in 'Melting Me Softly's latest teaser above, while you wait for the drama to premiere on September 28 at 9 PM KST!

