Song Min Ho reveals his lack of cooking skills while visiting Eun Ji Won

On this week's broadcast of MBN's lifestyle variety show 'Naturally', WINNER members Song Min Ho and Kim Jin Woo paid a visit to the 'Wonnie Minnie House' in light of cast member Kim Jong Min's absence.

As the WINNER members are known for being close with their sunbae idol and 'Naturally' cast member Eun Ji Won, the staff and crew looked forward to a stylish mukbang display at the 'Wonnie Minnie House' bar. However, despite his previous experience working part time at 'Kang's Kitchen', Song Min Ho caused laughter by revealing his true, cooking skills - or lack of them!



First, the idol served up some fried rice by pressing the rice grains into the frying pan with extreme force. But when Eun Ji Won tasted the rice, he noticed how bland it was and remarked, "What's the difference between this and regular rice?" The trio then proceeded to eat the "fried rice" with salted seaweed for extra flavor.

Then, Song Min Ho continued to in the kitchen as he failed with even the most basic cooking tasks - frying sunny side up eggs! Later, Eun Ji Won and Kim Jin Woo tasted some ramen that Song Min Ho cooked from the package. Eun Ji Won again expressed his discontentment, saying, "Why is there a strange smell to it? Or is it my bowl?" Kim Jin Woo answered with a smile, "It's because Min Ho put chopped garlic in it." Song Min Ho explained, "When I was little, my dad always put chopped garlic in the ramen..."

Make sure to catch Song Min Ho and Kim Jin Woo's guest appearance on this week's 'Naturally', airing on September 14 at 9 PM KST!

