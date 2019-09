IZ*ONE have revealed the seductive, full MV for their 3rd Japanese single, "Vampire"!

The wishes of numerous fans have finally been answered as the IZ*ONE members flawlessly transformed into 12 gorgeous female vampires, baring their fangs viciously, but at the same time, alluringly.

Meanwhile, IZ*ONE's 3rd Japanese single album 'Vampire' hits store shelves on September 25!