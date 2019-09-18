Seventeen reveal behind-the-scenes of 'Fear' MV

Seventeen have revealed a behind-the-scenes look at the "Fear" music video.



Seventeen made a comeback with the R&B track and their 3rd album 'An Ode' this past week, and the above making-of video gives you a look at what went into creating the visually striking MV. The behind-the-scenes video reveals what went into creating some of the visual effects and the members themselves discuss the concept.



Check out Seventeen's making-of video above and the MV here if you missed it!