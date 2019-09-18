Nam Goong Min confirmed for upcoming SBS drama 'Stove League'

Nam Goong Min has been confirmed for the upcoming SBS drama 'Stove League'.



On September 18, 935 Entertainment stated, "Nam Goong Min confirmed his appearance on SBS's new drama 'Stove League' and went to the first script reading last weekend." The actor will be taking on the role of Baek Seung Soo, a sports manager with a streak of bad luck.



'Stove League' will follow the story of baseball team Dreams, who always come in last in every baseball league, and general manager Baek Seung Soo. Park Eun Bin is also starring in the drama, while Girl's Day's Sojin is in talks to join the cast. It's slated to premiere in November.