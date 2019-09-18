5

0

Music Video
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 36 minutes ago

Dream Catcher tell a stunning fairy tale in 'Deja Vu' MV & mobile game 'King's Raid' animation

AKP STAFF

Dream Catcher have dropped their music video for "Deja Vu"!

In the epic MV, the Dream Catcher members reveal a stunning fairy tale with multiple different endings. "Deja Vu" is the title track of the group's special mini album 'Raid of Dream', and it's also featured in a collaboration with RPG mobile game 'King's Raid'.

Watch Dream Catcher's "Deja Vu" MV above and the 'King's Raid' animation featuring the track below!

  1. Dream Catcher
  2. DEJA VU
2 623 Share 100% Upvoted

1

Ricu3,149 pts 26 minutes ago 0
26 minutes ago

This MV has anime-level visuals, sooo aesthetic 😍

And the song sounds amazing, I'm super impressed by this comeback. Great job, Dreamcatcher! ♥

Share

0

DG2522,272 pts 25 minutes ago 0
25 minutes ago

This is amazing!! Beautiful song, great choreography and the visuals. It's one of their best MV's. ❤️❤️

And Dami is singing. 😳

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Lisa
Lisa Donated Around $3,300 to Flood Victims
4 hours ago   5   2,570

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND