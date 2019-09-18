Dream Catcher tell a stunning fairy tale in 'Deja Vu' MV & mobile game 'King's Raid' animation

Dream Catcher have dropped their music video for "Deja Vu"!



In the epic MV, the Dream Catcher members reveal a stunning fairy tale with multiple different endings. "Deja Vu" is the title track of the group's special mini album 'Raid of Dream', and it's also featured in a collaboration with RPG mobile game 'King's Raid'.



Watch Dream Catcher's "Deja Vu" MV above and the 'King's Raid' animation featuring the track below!

