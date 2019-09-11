Rookie band ONEWE reveal calming piano version of 'Regulus'

ONEWE have revealed a calming piano version of their latest track "Regulus".



After their toned down acoustic version of the song, ONEWE have another bare bones version to share with just vocals and a piano accompaniment.



As previously reported, the rookie band made a comeback with the song and second single album '2/4' in late-August, and "Regulus" takes inspiration from 'The Little Prince', and it's written and composed by member Kanghyun.



Check out ONEWE's piano version of "Regulus" above and their music video here if you missed it.