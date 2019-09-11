MONSTA X discuss 'how K-pop took over YouTube' with 'The Verge'

MONSTA X sat down with American technology news and media network The Verge to discuss how K-pop took over YouTube.



The latest 'The Verge' episode covers K-pop on YouTube, and the reporter talks about how YouTube has affected K-pop's global presence with MONSTA X. The MONSTA X members open up about how K-pop music videos differ from the rest, DJ Steve Aoki talks about his views on K-pop, and fans express how addicting it is.



Watch MONSTA X's interview above.



