2

1

Misc
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 11 minutes ago

MONSTA X discuss 'how K-pop took over YouTube' with 'The Verge'

AKP STAFF

MONSTA X sat down with American technology news and media network The Verge to discuss how K-pop took over YouTube.

The latest 'The Verge' episode covers K-pop on YouTube, and the reporter talks about how YouTube has affected K-pop's global presence with MONSTA X. The MONSTA X members open up about how K-pop music videos differ from the rest, DJ Steve Aoki talks about his views on K-pop, and fans express how addicting it is.

Watch MONSTA X's interview above.  

  1. MONSTA X
  2. THE VERGE
0 292 Share 67% Upvoted
iKON
iKON won't be home for the holidays
5 hours ago   32   14,726
iKON
iKON won't be home for the holidays
5 hours ago   32   14,726

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND