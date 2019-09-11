EVERGLOW's Aisha and Mia unable to film 'Idol Radio' due to health

EVERGLOW's Aisha and Mia will be unable to film 'Idol Radio' due to health concerns.



On September 11, their label Yuehua Entertainment stated Aisha and Mia will be focusing on their recovery instead of participating in the episode. Yuehua Entertainment announced, "Aisha and Mia will be absent on today's 'Idol Radio' due to their health. We ask for understanding from fans as they'll be focusing on recovering, so they can meet you with a better image."



The label also confirmed all 6 members of EVERGLOW will be taking a break this Chuseok holiday.



