Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

9

2

Music Video
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 32 minutes ago

Rookie band ONEWE reveal acoustic version of 'Regulus'

AKP STAFF

ONEWE revealed an acoustic version of their latest track "Regulus".

The rookie band made a comeback with the song and second single album '2/4in late-August, and now fans get to  hear a stripped down, acoustic rendition. As previously reported, "Regulus" takes inspiration from 'The Little Prince', and it's written and composed by member Kanghyun.

Check out ONEWE's acoustic version of "Regulus" above and their music video here if you missed it. 

  1. ONEWE
  2. REGULUS
0 275 Share 82% Upvoted
CLC
CLC sabotage each other in 'Devil' MV
5 hours ago   16   5,975
X1
X1 take #1 on September 6th 'Music Bank'!
1 hour ago   1   1,742
CLC
CLC sabotage each other in 'Devil' MV
5 hours ago   16   5,975

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND