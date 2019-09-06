Rookie band ONEWE reveal acoustic version of 'Regulus'

ONEWE revealed an acoustic version of their latest track "Regulus".



The rookie band made a comeback with the song and second single album '2/4' in late-August, and now fans get to hear a stripped down, acoustic rendition. As previously reported, "Regulus" takes inspiration from 'The Little Prince', and it's written and composed by member Kanghyun.



Check out ONEWE's acoustic version of "Regulus" above and their music video here if you missed it.