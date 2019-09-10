Dongkiz take you behind the scenes in 'Dreaming You' MV teaser

8

Dongkiz have dropped their music video teaser for "Dreaming You"!

The MV teaser reveals Dongkiz behind the scenes as they rehearse their choreography and get on stage. "Dreaming You" is the group's upcoming single album, and it's a feel-good track about falling in love with someone who seems to have popped out of your imagination.

Dongkiz's "Dreaming You" drops on September 11 KST. Watch the MV teaser above!

