NU'EST has revealed a full group video teaser for their photobook 'L.O.V.E of My Life'.

The group, now fully reunited after Minhyun finished his Wanna One promotions back in December 2018, released a gorgeous preview of their photoshoot. The members are taking on the concept on modern day princes in suits while giving the camera serious vibes.

Check out the teaser above. Did you miss NU'EST?