CLC is not a group to mess with and the members show it in their newest batch of teaser images for upcoming release 'Devil'.

The girls have been killing the game with their girl crush concepts in the past and it seems like this comeback will be no different. All the members show off their charisma and charm as they stare down the camera in rebellious outfits.

'Devil' will be released on September 6 at 6 pm KST. Check out the rest of the images below. Which one do you like best?