2PM's Nichkhun has made a touching Instagram post celebrating the group's 11th anniversary!

Although many of the members are currently serving in the military, Nichkhun made the post to celebrate the long journey the group has made since their debut. He thanks HOTTESTs and promises to stick together in a tough world!

We hope to see more of this group after the members are done with their service! Congratulations to 2PM on their 11th-anniversary!