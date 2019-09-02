MAMAMOO's Whee In releases a music video teaser for her solo album 'Soar'

MAMAMOO's Whee In has dropped a music video teaser for the title song of her solo album 'Soar' on September 3, which was produced by Jung Key. 'Soar' is set to be released on September 4 at 6 PM KST.
