Seventeen is returning with their third album 'An Ode' and has just dropped its first set of official concept photos. The concept of images is 'The Poet', showing each member posing as a poet. 'Hope' version will be revealed on September 4 and teasers will continue through two sets of music video teasers on September 11 and 14.

'An Ode' is set for release on September 16 at 6 PM KST. Are you all excited for their comeback? Stay tuned for updates!